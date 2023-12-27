Richard Sherman's statistical deep dive into Lamar Jackson's stats to prove he isn't the MVP made Keyshawn Johnson walk off the Undisputed set.

Keyshawn Johnson wasn't a fan of Richard Sherman's MVP take following the Ravens's 33-19 victory over the 49ers. Sherman gave Jackson his due on Tuesday's edition of Undisputed, saying he had a great game against San Fransisco. However, he did a statistical deep dive to make a point that Lamar Jackson isn't the MVP and made a point that caused Keyshawn Johnson to walk off the set.

Keyshawn Johnson walked off the set after Richard Sherman's NFL MVP take of Josh Allen over Lamar Jackson 😅pic.twitter.com/oH3hTWARbE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2023

“If [Lamar] had his numbers that he had the MVP year, which was 43 touchdowns to six interceptions, 43 total, then we would be shouting from the rooftops. He's the MVP of the league. So you're talking about this team wouldn't be this first off.”

Sherman continued, “We haven't seen them without him this year. So just like you said, no other years matter. He's been a starting quarterback for the Ravens this entire year. So don't make the point that no other year matters. Unless you, you know what I mean? But Josh Allen has 40 total touchdowns right now. Does that mean he's the MVP of the league? No, it does not. He's accounted for 83 percent of his team's touchdowns. 83! No QB is more important to their team right now than Josh Allen is to the Buffalo Bills.”

Sherman's assertion that Allen is more important to his team winning games caused Keyshawn to briefly walk off the Undisputed set, much to the annoyance of Richard Sherman.

“So you can argue whatever you want to argue,” Sherman said as Johnson walked off. “You can walk off because when you walk off, that means you don't have the power to make a conscious argument.”

After Keyshawn Johnson returned to the set and Sherman finished his analysis, the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver simply said, “I have no rebuttal.”

The MVP debate rages on as Lamar Jackson has had an amazing season that has put his team at 12-3 going into the final weeks of the season with a first-round bye in sight if they manage to beat the Dolphins and Steelers. Although Jackson isn't leading the league in multiple statistical categories, as Sherman points out in his argument against him being MVP, he is having arguably the best season of his career.

In 15 games for the Ravens, Jackson has thrown for 3,357 yards and 19 touchdowns on 436 attempts which is the highest mark in his career since his 2019 MVP season where he threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns on 41 attempts. With Jackson playing at an MVP level, the Ravens are poised to enter the playoffs as the definitive Super Bowl favorites in an AFC that is as wide open as it's ever been in recent years.