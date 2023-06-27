Sony revealed the details of their collab with LeBron James, which introduces a limited-edition PlayStation 5 cover and controller.

“Nothing is given. Everything is earned.” Our PS5 accessory collaboration with @KingJames arrives in select markets on July 27, and pre-orders tip off this Thursday. Full details: https://t.co/yGQ3J53b2W pic.twitter.com/sIujn4DDEv — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 26, 2023

On their official blog, Sony announced the details of their collab with LeBron James. The collab is their first-ever design collaboration with the basketball superstar, and is also the “first ever limited-edition PlayStation accessories co-designed with a cultural icon.” The collab comes in two parts: The LeBron James Limited Edition PS5 Console Cover, and the LeBron James Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller. They will launch on July 27, 2023, with preorders starting on June 29, 2023.

The Limited Edition PS5 Console Cover will launch in the U.S. exclusively through PlayStation Direct. It will be available for $64.99. It's important to note that this is just a cover for the PlayStation 5. This collaboration does not come with its own PlayStation 5. Players will still need to own a PS5 to actually use the cover.

The Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller, on the other hand, will launch in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Benelux. Much like the Console Cover, players can preorder the controller through PlayStation Direct. The controller is available for $79.99. Additionally, fans in Canada can preorder the controller via participating retailers on the same date as the online pre-orders.

Here's what Sony has to say about their PS5 collab with LeBron James:

Featuring elements inspired by LeBron’s love for gaming and community, the LeBron James Limited Edition PS5 accessories are a true passion project co-created with LeBron. With memorable phrases such as, “Nothing is given. Everything is earned,” the accessories feature personal imagery and adages that have been meaningful throughout LeBron’s journey as a game-changing athlete, global inspiration for millions, and PlayStation Playmaker.

Again, pre-orders for the LeBron James Limited Edition PS5 Console Cover and the LeBron James Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller go live on June 29, 2023, with the official launch on July 27, 2023. Prices for the two are $64.99 and $79.99 respectively. Pre-order them while supplies last.

