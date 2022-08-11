Lincoln Riley’s net worth in 2022 is $30 million. Lincoln Riley is a former football player who suited up for Texas Tech. He currently serves as the head coach for the University of South Carolina’s American football team. Riley is a four time Big 12 champion coach and a Coach of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Lincoln Riley’s net worth in 2022.

Lincoln Riley was born in Lubbock, Texas. He studied in Muleshoe High School. Here, Riley kick started his football career by playing for the school’s football team. After high school, Riley would then take his talents to Texas Tech University as a quarterback.

Although he started to join the team as a player, after one playing season, Riley would serve instead as part of the team’s coaching staff. Working as the team’s student assistant, Riley would also eventually earn his degree in exercise and sports science in 2006. After graduating, Riley remained at Texas Tech as one of the assistant coaches.

However in 2006, Riley would depart from Texas Tech. He would go on to serve as an offensive coordinator for East Carolina University. Known as the architect behind East Carolina’s high octane attack, it won’t be long before Riley would be hired by the Oklahoma Sooners as their offensive coordinator.

While serving as an offensive coordinator for the University of Oklahoma, Riley would make an impact. His coaching helped the Sooners finish seventh in terms of offense. But more importantly, the Sooners would make the postseason. For his work, Riley would be awarded the Broyles Award for being the best assistant coach in college football.

In 2017, following the retirement of Bob Stoops, Riley would be promoted as the Sooners’ head coach. In his first head coaching season, Riley wasted no time. He coached Oklahoma into a Big 12 Conference Championship. For his tremendous coaching effort, Riley earned $3.1 million from his first season as head coach. On top of that, Riley also received performance bonuses worth $380,000 for winning the Big 12. This would, clearly, contribute to Lincoln Riley’s net worth in 2022.

After an outstanding coaching debut season, the University of Oklahoma gave Riley a fresh deal. He signed a five year contract, worth $25 million. Riley repaid the organization by coaching the team to three straight Big 12 Championships. Under Riley, the Sooners went on to win a total of four consecutive Big 12 Championships.

Riley signed another lucrative contract extension in 2020 to stay in Oklahoma. It was a six year deal, worth $45.2 million. However, with the University of South Carolina wanting to get Riley as their coach to regain championship prominence, the decorated coach would eventually leave Oklahoma in 2021 after USC chose to buyout Riley’s deal. In five years with Oklahoma, Riley tallied a 55-10 win-loss card for a stellar .846 winning percentage.

The University of South Carolina pulled out all the stops to pluck Lincoln Riley out of Oklahoma. Although no official reports about Riley’s deal have been confirmed yet, based on rumors, the Trojans are reportedly paying him a lucrative $110 million. On top of that, USC is also buying two of his houses in Norman which amount to $1 million in bonuses. If those weren’t enough, USC is also buying a house for him and his family in Los Angeles. Lastly, the Trojans are also giving him the liberty to use the private jet anytime he pleases. Riley certainly shocked the world by leaving Oklahoma. However, with the perks and opportunities that await him in South Carolina, his departure could pay off massively for his career.

It’s still unknown whether Riley will replicate his success in USC. However, Riley is a decorated coach who has all the tools to make the Trojans great again. And with all the benefits that come with joining USC, there’s no doubt Riley has secured the bag that will financially support him for the years to come. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Lincoln Riley’s net worth in 2022?