Bailey sent an email calling out Moseley for his alleged mistreatment of her prior to her tragic passing on Monday morning.

The Lincoln University of Missouri community is protesting President John Moseley, calling for his removal from his position. Per local Jefferson City news affiliate the News Observer, the protests following the tragic passing of Lincoln alumna and Vice President of Student Affairs Antoinette ‘Bonnie’ Candia-Bailey. Bailey died by suicide on Monday.

Before her death, Bailey sent an email to members of the on-campus community at 6:15 AM CST on Monday detailing mistreatment by Moseley and an alleged toxic work environment. According to News Observer writer Ryan Pivoney, Bailey described Moseley as “a bully with a callous and evil soul who shared and joked about her mental health”.

Lincoln University National Alumni Association, President Sherman Bonds sent a letter to the Board of Curators, The organization in charge of choosing and enforcing disciplinary actions on the president. In the letter, Bonds expressed concern for the health of the university.

He addressed the Board of Curators president Vicotr Pasley, saying:

“Dear President Pasley:

Unfortunately, I need to inform you that it is my firm belief our beloved institution is burdened with despair, discontent, and disappointment over the loss of Dr. Antoinette “Bonnie” Candia-Bailey. Numerous calls and emails express deep concern for the university's well-being.

I find myself in a state of hopelessness and appeal to you and the Board of Curators to find a resolution that restores peace and healing. The university's institutional care has been breached, and the present administration is becoming a liability to the institution's mission and health.

As the President of the Lincoln University (National) Alumni Association, I am compelled to demand an immediate change in the Office of the Presidency. The Board of Curators has a fiduciary responsibility to protect the institution's mission and brand. Today, along with many others, we assert this appeal to you and the Board. We, the community, family members, friends, and alumni, seek a path to healing.

A crucial aspect of healing is creating a platform where we can come together and address our concerns for the betterment of our beloved alma mater. Your leadership in this endeavor requires resilience and strength. Providing care and support to others in times of need is paramount for a fresh start when necessary.

I pray that I find you at your best. Your service demands diligence, and I have faith in Him who can do more than you can ask or imagine. My prayers are with you and the board as you respond appropriately.

It is time for a change in leadership. One must be held accountable for what occurs under their watch, whether it is good or bad. May God bless you with speed, and may you be aware that the community, family members, friends, and alumni are seeking a path to healing.”

Former Lincoln University of Missouri Alumni President Jean Johnson called for fellow alumni to send letters to the Board of Curators demanding the removal of Moseley. Subsequently, students took to campus to protest his removal and call for an increased focus on mental health at the institution.

Students at Lincoln University of Missouri were close to Bailey calling her the voice of the institution. In quotes obtained by the News Observer, students spoke glowingly of Bailey and her work at the institution.

Senior Daenisha Dudley said, “She definitely was somebody who related to us, who listened to us,” senior Daenisha Dudley said. “It was just like an open door policy. She fought for us, she really did, and she was shut down each and every time.”

Moseley assumed the role as 21st president of the institution after serving as interim president for 8 months. He first joined the institution in 2014, previously serving as athletic director and head men’s basketball coach.