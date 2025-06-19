Peacock's Love Island is heating up, and rap superstar Megan The Stallion is set to appear on tonight’s episode of the show. On Thursday afternoon, the show's social media accounts posted that a “bombshell” was coming, featuring a then-unspecified hand scrolling the Love Island app. Megan then commented the eyes emoji under the picture, and an hour later, the Peacock Instagram account posted a picture of her doing the signature walk into the villa.

Megan Thee Stallion is set to be the latest HBCU alumna on the set of this season's Love Island. Tuskegee University's Olandria Carthen was revealed as a member of the original season seven cast. Per her comments in the trailer, Carthen is a first-generation college graduate, and college football is her life. Tuskegee University has a rich football history, complete with several championships, making it entirely believable. She also shows off her touchdown dance, which give a glimpse into how she will approach her time on the show.

This week’s episodes have been rocked by dramatic recouplings, and the islanders are reacting to the results of America’s first vote. Fellow HBCU alumna Olandria has emerged as a fan favorite and made a huge decision on the islander she wanted to be with. She chose Taylor, with whom she was first paired up at the start of the season.

In Sunday's episode, America voted to couple up Olandria with Sparta, Georgia-based bombshell Jalen, causing Taylor to be vulnerable and nearly voted off the show. Olandria eventually chose to recouple with Taylor on Tuesday's episode of the show, and Jalen was voted to be sent home as the original islanders elected to save Huda, who entered the villa with them earlier in the month.

The newest episode of Love Island, featuring Megan Thee Stallion is set to premiere on Peacock on tonight at 9 PM EST.