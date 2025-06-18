iShowSpeed literally showed his speed in a series of races with HBCU football player turned TikTok sensation Ashton Hall. During Speed's live stream, a series of impromptu races took place. The duo raced four times, and Hall was bested each time. The result wasn’t surprising, as iShowSpeed has demonstrated incredible speed, even keeping pace with multi-time Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles. Additionally, it seemed that racing might not have been the best showcase of Hall’s key skills and strengths, as seen throughout his creator journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBCU Pulse (@hbcupulse)

Even after losing the race demonstrably three times, Hall still wanted to race to prove that he could beat iShowSpeed.

iShowSpeed was leaving when Hall asked him, Why are you leaving?”

Article Continues Below

Speed, who never lacks for confidence, replied, “Because I beat you three times.”

Despite the loss, even his interaction with a streaming giant such as Speed shows his tremendous journey to success in this new social media age. Hall, a fitness trainer from Florida, shares his daily routine on his page, similar to many lifestyle influencers.

In his viral video, Hall wakes up at 3 a.m., meditates, exercises, rubs banana peels on his face, and dunks his head into a bowl of Saratoga Spring Water. The video has been viewed millions of times across various platforms, sparking parody videos from major corporations, sports teams, and even politicians.

Before his viral acclaim, Hall was an HBCU football player at Alcorn State University. In 2015, Hall played as a running back for the Braves. However, his stats were modest, with appearances in three games, six carries, and a total of eight yards. But, ten years later, he's seen immense success that has landed him in campaigns with huge brands, including inclusion in the Jacksonville Jaguars' NFL schedule release.