Memphis Mayor Paul Young released a statement on Tuesday night weighing in on Stephen A. Smith's comments about the city of Memphis amid speculation about a possible Ja Morant trade. In a segment on if the Grizzlies should move on from Morant, Smith spoke about how the alleged crime in the city makes it not an attractive destination for the NBA's best players.

“The people in Memphis, it's a great sports town, great fans, great people,” Smith said on Tuesday afternoon. “But there's an element there where cats like Jimmy Butler and others don't feel it's the safest environment. I'm talking to the local authorities in Memphis. You gotta clean some of that stuff up because it's dissuasive to NBA players. They have talked about it. I know. They told me.”