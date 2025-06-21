The Baltimore Orioles have officially placed catcher Adley Rutschman on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, marking a major setback for a team already battling through a wave of injuries. This IL move comes after Rutschman experienced discomfort during batting practice before Friday’s game against the New York Yankees, leading to his scratch from the lineup last night.

The injury update was confirmed earlier today following an MRI that revealed the oblique strain. Notably, it’s the first time in the catcher's four-year MLB career that he’s been placed on the injured list, underscoring the seriousness of the decision.

Baltimore Banner reporter Andy Kostka took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to report the development to fans.

“Adley Rutschman lands on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. It’s his first time on the IL in his MLB career.

Maverick Handley is back. “

Rutschman’s absence comes at a time when he was beginning to heat up at the plate. Although his overall stats on the year — a .227 batting average with 8 homers and 20 RBIs, aren’t eye-popping, he was batting an impressive .309 with a .890 OPS over his last 15 games.

Article Continues Below

To fill the roster spot, the Orioles have recalled Maverick Handley from Triple-A Norfolk. Handley played in 15 games for Baltimore earlier this season and will likely share catching duties with veteran Gary Sánchez. The move is a reflection of the team’s growing depth issues — Rutschman is the 22nd player the Orioles have placed on the IL this season.

While Handley offers a temporary solution, attention is quickly shifting to top catching prospect Samuel Basallo. The 19-year-old is dominating at Triple-A with 15 home runs and a .963 OPS, making him a strong candidate for a potential call-up if the two-time All-Star catcher remains sidelined.

This injury is a gut punch for a Baltimore squad trying to remain competitive in the AL East. With Rutschman’s leadership and recent surge at the plate now on hold, the O's will be tested once again as they try to maintain momentum amid a challenging stretch.