Lionel Messi is reportedly heading to Inter Miami for next season. The decision to leave FC Barcelona was surely difficult, but Messi seems to be moving on. He recently discussed his decision to leave Barcelona in favor of the MLS.

“I really wanted to return to Barça, I had that dream,” Messi said, per Fabrizio Romano. “But after what happened two years ago, I did not want to be in the same situation again, leaving my future in the hands of someone else… I wanted to take my own decision, thinking of me and my family.

“I heard reports of La Liga giving the green light but the truth is that many, really many things were still missing in order to make my return to Barça happen,” Messi continued. “I didn't want to be responsible for them to sell players or reduce salaries. I was tired.”

Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the best soccer players in the world. For those who may not be aware, he could have chosen a number of different clubs. Returning to Barcelona was clearly a possibility, but Messi opted for a change. He was also linked to Saudi Arabia, but joining Inter Miami will give him a chance to compete in the MLS.

After news broke that Messi was joining Inter Miami, fans were skeptical until the move became official. Messi silenced any doubt about his decision by recently confirming that he is indeed joining the club.

“I'm gonna join Inter Miami. The decision is 100% confirmed,” Messi said, via Romano.