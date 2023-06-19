Saudi Arabia is intent on getting all of Lionel Messi they can manage. And if that does not include on the pitch with the Kingdom's Pro League, then they will gladly utilize his worldwide influence in another profitable manner.

A tourism partnership with one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet qualifies as a fine consolation prize. Messi, who decided to join Inter Miami over both Barcelona and Saudi club Al Hilal earlier in June, can earn potentially $25 million just for a few appearances and some social media posts ($2 million each), according to Karim Zidan and Tariq Panja of The New York Times.

The easy money, which has already been pouring in, can only really be jeopardized if the Argentinian superstar tarnishes the Saudi image. Many people have accused the government of trying to “sports-washing” their negative human rights reputation by aggressively pursuing top athletes like Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka. Regardless of how their intentions are perceived,one would have to admit their influence in the arena is rapidly growing.

That seems especially true following the huge merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf. The Kingdom was also on the verge of fully grabbing a hold of the soccer landscape. Had they secured a reported $1.5 billion deal with Lionel Messi, the Saudi Pro League would have had two modern legends and arguably the best in the sport's history (already signed Ronaldo) and would have forced the world to recognize them as a bona fide futbol power.

But Messi clearly remains part of the mission to promote Saudi Arabia to the masses and that could prove to be just as beneficial for them in the long run.