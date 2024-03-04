Lionel Messi, along with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, celebrated in style at her recent birthday party in Florida, reported by GOAL. The Messi family has comfortably settled in the United States, making their home in Florida after the football icon's move in 2023 to Inter Miami.
The birthday festivities took place at Chase Stadium, where the Messi family, including close friends Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, enjoyed the company of familiar faces. The gathering followed Inter Miami's impressive 5-0 derby victory over Orlando City, where Messi showcased his brilliance with two goals, matching Suarez's goal-scoring prowess.
The celebration provided Antonela Roccuzzo, who turned 36 on February 26, with a perfect opportunity to mark her birthday with loved ones. The event featured a grand cake adorned with feathers and family photos, creating a joyous atmosphere. The birthday bash also included lively dancing to the tunes curated by the renowned DJ Bizarrap.
Lionel Messi, visibly delighted, shared smiles with his wife, capturing sweet moments during the celebration. The players, including Suarez, took advantage of a brief break before their upcoming fixture on Thursday. With festivities and downtime on the agenda, Inter Miami's stars will regroup to face Nashville in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 encounter.
As the Messi family continues to embrace their life in the United States, these moments of celebration and camaraderie offer a glimpse into their off-field happiness. The upcoming match against Nashville will see Inter Miami back in action, aiming to carry the positive vibes from the birthday festivities onto the football pitch.