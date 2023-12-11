Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo embraced her role as a "soccer mom" while watching her son Thiago in action for Inter Miami's academy

In a heartwarming display of support, Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of football maestro Lionel Messi, embraced her role as a “soccer mom” while watching her son Thiago in action for Inter Miami‘s academy. Thiago, Messi's eldest son, joined the prestigious Heron's academy in August, marking the beginning of his journey within the world of professional soccer.

Antonela proudly shared a snapshot from the gallery of the Inter Miami academy on her Instagram story, accompanied by the caption “Soccer mom.” This endearing term reflects the dedicated mothers who actively participate in their children's sports activities, showing unwavering support from the sidelines.

This familial involvement in soccer is not a one-time occurrence for the Messis. In September, Lionel Messi himself took a break from his bustling schedule to witness Thiago's prowess on the field. The image of Messi, flanked by his other sons Mateo and Ciro, sitting on the sidelines exemplifies the family's shared passion for the beautiful game.

Celebrating Thiago's 11th birthday on November 3, Antonela Roccuzzo posted heartwarming photos on her Instagram, capturing the young talent in his Inter Miami attire. The family's genuine enthusiasm for soccer extends beyond the professional realm, creating moments of joy and connection within their tight-knit circle.

Looking ahead, Lionel Messi is gearing up for his club's historic pre-season tour in Asia, commencing in February. Inter Miami will face the Hong Kong Team, comprised of top players from the Hong Kong First Division League, on February 4. This international venture marks a significant milestone for the MLS side and sets the stage for an exciting chapter in their soccer journey.