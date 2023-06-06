Lionel Messi will be the subject of a new Apple TV+ documentary series.

Apple+ announced today that they have ordered a four-part documentary series with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Messi. It will follow his journey through his five FIFA World Cup appearances — including the 2022 win in Qatar. In his own words, the series will follow Messi and serve as the “definitive story” of his career with the Argentina national football team.

Before last year's World Cup tournament, Messi told the filmmakers, “It would be the ultimate experience to win a World Cup and to be able to close out my career in that way. I've daydreamed about it after many years of fighting for it. I made a million possibilities of what could happen… the first match, the round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinal, and the final. I'm also going to live it up as something special because it's the last one. To finish my last year winning a World Cup would be the dream ending.”

The untitled docuseries is being executive produced by a bevy of Emmy winners such as Tim Pastore (Free Solo), Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody, and Matt Renner. Jon Henion and Juan Camilo Cruz also serve as producers. Apple will produce the series via SMUGGLER Entertainment and in association with Pegsa.

Lionel Messi is a legendary football player who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain. He previously played for Barcelona for a long period before leaving in 2021. He still holds a large number of records for the club and will forever be remembered as one of the greats.