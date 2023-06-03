Prior to their final game of the Ligue 1 season on Saturday, PSG confirmed that Lionel Messi is leaving the club this summer after two seasons in the French capital. In the process, Paris posted an awesome tribute video and sent the Argentine legend a heartwarming message:

Paris Saint-Germain would like to warmly thank the seven-time Ballon d'Or, winner of a Trophée des Champions and two French championship titles wearing the Red & Blue colors.#MerciMessi 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/VrHxb5lCHM — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 3, 2023

Paris reportedly asked Messi to take a pay cut and by no surprise, he wasn't willing to do so. While the club had no shortage of domestic success during his time at the Parc des Princes, they struggled to break through in Europe, losing in the Round of 16 in back-to-back seasons.

Messi scored 22 goals and tallied 30 assists for PSG in league play while also netting nine more times in the Champions League. The World Cup winner has no shortage of options this summer on where to play next, with a plethora of different clubs chasing his signature.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal has reportedly offered Messi a mind-boggling deal worth in the ballpark of €400 million per season across two years, a contract that would be very difficult to pass up. Inter Miami is also trying to lure in the superstar and could even loan him back to Barcelona. A reunion with his boyhood club would be fascinating but it appears that is still a longshot due to Barca's financial situation. For the time being, at least.

PSG could have a much different look in 2023-24, with Neymar also pushing for an early exit. Manchester United is supposedly interested in the Brazilian. Sergio Ramos is also departing and may take his talents to Saudi Arabia as well.