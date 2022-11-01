Lionel Messi to Inter Miami rumor has Josh Hart hyped

Even Portland Trail Blazers star Josh Hart finds the Lionel Messi-to-Inter Miami rumors hard to believe. But if it turns out to be true, he says he’ll definitely be a big supporter of the team.

Recently, David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that Inter Miami are becoming more and more confident that they are going to land the Argentine superstar soon. While a return to Paris Saint-Germain and his former club Barcelona are his other choices, Ornstein noted that “the most advanced of those options is understood to be Inter Miami, to the extent that the Major League Soccer franchise now expect Lionel Messi to arrive and hope he will sign in the coming months.”

After hearing the news, Hart took to Twitter to share his disbelief. However, it is clear there is a big fan inside him wising that it comes true. After all, who doesn’t want the opportunity to watch one of football’s finest players up close and personal–not to mention several times a year.

“Ain’t no way Messi is going to Inter Miami next year…if he does I’m getting season tickets for the summer,” Hart wrote.

True enough, like Josh Hart, fans will only believe Lionel Messi is joining Inter Miami when he signs a contract with the team. Until he does so, the Messi faithful will always take the rumors with a grain of salt.

Sure enough, it will be interesting to see what Messi opts to do. A return to Barcelona would be poetic, while a move to the MLS will bring him closer to his roots.

For now, Hart and the rest of the sporting world will just have to wait and see.