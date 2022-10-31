Could PSG star Lionel Messi really end up at Inter Miami?

PSG superstar Lionel Messi is settling in nicely in the French capital after an underwhelming campaign for his standards in 2021-22. While the Ligue 1 giants are hoping to extend the Argentine in the near future amid interest from former side Barcelona, there is also another club hoping to lure away Messi. Inter Miami.

Per David Ornstein of The Athletic, they’re increasingly confident that Messi will put pen to paper in the coming months:

“The most advanced of those options is understood to be Inter Miami, to the extent that the Major League Soccer franchise now expect Lionel Messi to arrive and hope he will sign in the coming months.”

“Discussions between the two parties have been going on for a couple of years and there is increasing confidence that the proposed transfer will materialise.”

“Jorge and Jose Mas — the brothers who co-own Inter Miami alongside David Beckham — are leading the negotiations and numerous meetings have taken place with the star’s father, Jorge.”

Sounds legitimate, doesn’t it? Meeting with Messi’s father is obviously serious and means the player himself is clearly considering the move.

The reality is Lionel Messi has nothing left to prove in Europe. Sure, he’d love to keep playing at the highest level and competing for Champions League titles when possible, but the chance to live in a beautiful city like Miami and be an absolute god in the MLS is surely appealing.

As Ornstein reported, negotiations won’t pick up until after the World Cup in Qatar, where Messi is looking to lead Argentina to glory. He’s eligible to sign a contract with a foreign club at the turn of the year.

If Messi does in fact take his talents to America, it’s going to put the MLS on the map. He’ll become the most high-profile name to ever join the league and will undoubtedly increase the following.

A potential game-changer.