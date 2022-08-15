2 Lions first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Detroit Lions are looking to improve after a miserable 2021 season that saw them go 3-13-1. With a new influx of talent on their roster, chances are the Lions will be able to win more than three games in 2022.

Detroit most likely won’t contend for a playoff spot this season, but that’s OK. They are rebuilding and attempting to find their way back to the top of the NFC, and that’s going to come with some struggles. The more they lose, the more high draft picks they pick up, so it isn’t as if they are going to be stuck in futility forever.

But the 2022 season offers the Lions the opportunity to take the first step forward in their quest to become a relevant football team again. And with an influx of young talent onto their roster this offseason, there are a couple of first-stringers on Detroit’s roster who may lose their starting gigs before the season kicks off. Let’s take a look at two such players and examine what it could mean for the Lions roster.

2 Lions first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs in 2022

2. Tracy Walker

Tracy Walker finally earned the starting strong safety role for the Lions last season after finding himself in and out of the starting lineup over his first three seasons. The former third-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft had some high hopes heading into the season, and he ended up putting together the best season of his career.

The problem is that Walker’s performance still left a lot to be desired. Walker has proven to be an effective tackler throughout his career, and he racked up a career-high 108 tackles last season. But his coverage metrics still aren’t very good, and it weakened Detroit’s secondary. Quarterbacks had a passer rating of 97.6 on passes where Walker was the closest man in coverage, which isn’t very good.

Walker has the inside track to a starting role, but he could very well end up losing it if he struggles or someone behind him on the depth chart steps up and outplays him. There are a pair of third-round picks in Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph waiting in the wings for more snaps, and if Walker struggles, one of them may end up with more playing time.

Walker has upside, but it’s time for him to prove he belongs in the NFL this season. His coverage stats have been horrible throughout his career, and if those don’t improve, he’s going to lose his starting role. His status as a starter in Detroit’s defense is worth keeping an eye on as training camp and preseason continue to unfold.

1. DJ Chark

The Lions knew they needed to get Jared Goff some more weapons in the passing game this offseason, which explains why they went out and signed DJ Chark. Chark showed upside from time to time during his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he ended up having his 2021 season deariled by a fractured ankle. Now he will try to assert himself as one of Goff’s top targets this upcoming season.

The problem is that Chark could immediately find himself out of a starting role before he ever really gets a chance to prove himself. The Lions upgrades at wide receiver this offseason could end up leaving Chark on the outside looking in before he ever gets a shot.

Heading into the season, Amon-Ra St. Brown is clearly going to be Goff’s favorite target. Behind right now is Chark, who has proven himself to be a solid target during his time with Jacksonville. Behind Chark is the wild card that is Jameson Williams, and he could end up becoming the Lions top wide receiver if things go his way.

Williams has been working his way back from a torn ACL all offseason long, and he won’t be ready for the start of the season. Chark will have a head start on him when it comes to getting acclimated in Detroit’s offense and building a relationship with Goff. The problem is that Williams’ upside is far higher than Chark’s, and if Chark struggles out of the gate, he could lose a significant portion of his targets to Williams once he returns.

For now Chark is fine, but Williams lurks as a threat to take away a significant portion of targets from everyone on Detroit’s offense. It would affect Chark more because he could be bumped from his starting role with the impending return of Williams. Chark will have every chance to succeed with the Lions, but he could take a back seat to St. Brown and Williams down the line if he doesn’t prove himself immediately.