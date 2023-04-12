The Detroit Lions are likely to make further changes in the offseason of 2023. This is especially true given the number of roster spots still available on their depth chart. Of course, they can do so through the draft. Here we’ll look at which rookie prospects the Lions will draft with each of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Keep in mind that the Lions almost made the playoffs last season. They’re one of the most exciting teams for 2023. They also have nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including four in the first two rounds and five in the top 100. With two picks in the top 18, they have significant early-round capital to shape the direction of the draft. Although it’s unclear how they will handle the QB position with Jared Goff’s recent improvements, the Lions have the flexibility to choose from a variety of directions with their picks. Take note that they acquired a No. 6 overall pick from the Rams and have been linked to QB prospect Anthony Richardson. However, he is now projected to be a top-four or even top-three selection. We don’t expect the Lions to land him unless they trade up.

Let’s look at who the Lions will choose in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1st round 6th overall pick: EDGE Tyree Wilson

If the Lions decide to shift their focus away from trying to draft a quarterback, they should bolster their defensive front. This is especially after addressing secondary needs in free agency. Tyree Wilson should land on their laps here. He could complement last year’s No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson. Wilson is a strong edge-rusher with a tall, angular build and an effective straight-arm. Overall, Wilson is a highly-motivated three-down edge player with refined skills and notable power. He and Hutchinson would make for a fearsome pass rush.

1st round 18th overall pick: RB Bijan Robinson

The Lions may be considering moving on from running back D’Andre Swift due to his durability issues. As such, they should potentially find a replacement in Bijan Robinson. He is a well-rounded power back with exceptional skills in running, receiving, and blocking. With an elite offensive line and strong downfield passing game, Robinson could be a game-changer for the Lions’ already loaded offense.

Bijan Robinson has some absolutely insane carries. I am blown away. pic.twitter.com/MMoPZeqZuS — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) April 7, 2023

2nd round 48th overall pick: DT Mazi Smith

In the second round, the Lions should focus on improving their run defense by selecting defensive tackle Mazi Smith. He has the potential to be a dominant force in the backfield. Smith’s traits and potential make him a valuable asset. Teams looking for an immediate impact from a defensive tackle may need to look elsewhere, but Smith’s potential makes him a promising long-term investment for Detroit.

2nd round 55th overall pick: EDGE Zach Harrison,

The Lions need to add depth to their EDGE position behind Hutchinson and Wilson. Zach Harrison could be a good fit for a rotational role. He has a unique frame and uses his long reach to his advantage. His height and hustle make him an attractive prospect as a pass-rush specialist.

3rd round 81st overall pick: QB Hendon Hooker

The Lions may still look for a quarterback to develop behind Jared Goff. Hendon Hooker could fit the bill. He’s an older prospect with good arm talent and can efficiently operate a vertical-based passing offense. Hooker is also a quality athlete, although he lacks elusiveness and has a spindly frame. He processes his reads quickly and shows promise moving inside the pocket.

5th round 152nd overall pick: OL Anthony Bradford

Anthony Bradford has a thick and sturdy build that allows him to absorb contact. Although he has good quickness and footwork, his technique can be inconsistent, and he needs to improve his ability to pick up stunts and land his hits. Bradford is best suited for a power/gap scheme blocking.

5th round 159th overall pick: DT Brodric Martin

Brodric Martin possesses an impressive combination of size and strength that could make him an effective defensive tackle for the Lions. He would fit well in a system that asks him to occupy space as a nose tackle and hold his ground against double teams.

6th round 183rd overall pick: LB Drake Thomas

Drake Thomas is a linebacker with a compact build who plays with good instincts and a physical style. He tends to be in the right position at the right time, though he needs to improve his ability to finish tackles. He is quick, can penetrate gaps, and can make plays in the backfield.

6th round 194th overall pick: OT Braeden Daniels

Braeden Daniels is an offensive tackle with long arms and decent hand placement. He is effective at using angles to seal off running lanes. His versatility having played three positions could also be attractive to teams like Detroit.