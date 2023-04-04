Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to meet with the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and four other teams on his visit tour, according to a Tuesday tweet from CBS Sports Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

“I’m told QB Anthony Richardson is currently expected to meet the #Raiders, #Panthers, #Falcons, #Titans, #Colts & #Ravens on his visit tour, per league source,” Anderson wrote. “I’m also told while Pete Carroll has developed a good connection with Richardson, #Seahawks aren’t currently scheduled.”

The Raiders and the Carolina Panthers met with Richardson in late March. Carolina will pick at No. 1 pick after trading the No. 9 selection, pick No. 61, a 2024 first-rounder, a second-round choice in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears earlier in March.

Las Vegas will pick at No. 7 in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Ravens are slated to pick at No. 22.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich took the time to highlight what he had seen from Anthony Richardson last week.

“He’s an exciting player,” said Reich, via KPCR 2’s Aaron Wilson. Even before the combine, watching his tape, there are plays and throws all over the tape that screams top pick top of the draft pick, that’s a credit to him. I think he has upper-body mechanics that are really solid.

“Obviously, his completion percentage is lower than you want at this level, but I don’t get too discouraged with things like that.”

Richardson, a former four-star prospect out of Gainesville, Florida, chose the Gators over offers from Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Florida Atlantic, among others, according to 247Sports. He threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns during his third season with Florida, which saw the Gators earn a 6-7 overall record and a 3-5 record against conference opponents.

Richardson threw for 453 yards during a 38-33 win by the Tennessee Volunteers in late September, a season-high for the 6-foot-4-inch quarterback.