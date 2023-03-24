Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Detroit Lions have re-signed quarterback Nate Sudfeld, The 33rd Team contributor Ari Meirov wrote in a Friday tweet.

Sudfeld, a one-time Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, joined the Lions in late August after being cut from the San Francisco 49ers. He played in two games for Detroit last season, taking nine snaps on offense against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears. The Lions won those games 40-14 and 41-10, respectively.

Nate Sudfeld has played in six games since the Washington Commanders drafted him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft, including four for the Eagles and two for the Lions. He completed five of his 12 passes in a 20-14 win by the Commanders over the Eagles in 2020.

Sudfeld will likely back up quarterback Jared Goff, who Lions general manager Brad Holmes said was not a “bridge” quarterback.

“I never really deemed him as a bridge,” Holmes said. “I think everybody else did.”

Goff started all 17 games for the Lions last season, racking up 4,438 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns as he completed 382 of his 587 attempts. He earned a season-high four passing touchdowns against Washington, completing 20 of his 34 pass attempts as the Lions took a 36-27 win over the Commanders in Week 2.

Detroit managed to sign Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a one-year, $8 million contract on Sunday. Gardner-Johnson, who played and started in 12 games for Philadelphia in 2022, earned high praise from wide receiver AJ Brown on Twitter.

“Great teammate,” Brown said of Gardner-Johnson. “Glad he took care of his family most importantly.

“It’s a dangerous game that we play. Can’t be upset with a man for doing what he feel like is best for him and his family. Detroit got a great one!”

Brown earned 155 yards on 10 receptions against the Lions in Week 1, a game that saw Goff gain 215 passing yards and two touchdowns.