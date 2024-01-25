Aidan Hutchinson is going in expecting to win

The Detroit Lions are heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game as underdogs on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, but pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson said his team is going in expecting to win not only this game, but the Super Bowl as well as a result of the confidence that head coach Dan Campbell has instilled in them.

“I think we all believe it. We all believe,” Aidan Hutchinson said, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “We're all going to come into the game with the expectation of winning it, going to the Super Bowl. That's what we believe. We expect nothing less. That's out attitude going in there.”

While most people will expect the 49ers to come out on top this Sunday, the Lions are heading into the game confident and expecting to win. That is due to the messaging and building of the team done by Dan Campbell over the last few years. The Lions look a lot different in comparison to where they were when Campbell took over the team.

It will be interesting to see how the Lions fare this Sunday. If they get a win, it would be the franchise's first trip to the Super Bowl. This season has been a dream for Lions fans, as the majority of them have not seen their team have this kind of success.

Although the 49ers are arguably the most talented team, they showed to be beatable against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Maybe the Lions can take advantage if the 49ers give them opportunities this Sunday.