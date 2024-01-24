Detroit Lions head coach reveals biggest concern in upcoming NFC Championship matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Detroit Lions are set to travel to San Francisco to face off against the No. 1 49ers in the NFC Championship game. While the Lions are heavy underdogs in the road matchup, head coach Dan Campbell is preparing his team for the upset. The Lions have the pieces to defeat the 49ers, but San Franciso holds the experience and home-field advantage. Campbell believes the biggest question the Lions need to answer is the 49ers run game, per Jeremy Fowler at ESPN.

San Franciso has the almighty Christian McCaffrey, who they consistently use as a Swiss Army knife in the offense. McCaffrey is not only the best running back in the NFL, he's one of the best offensive weapons in the league. The Niners run schemes through the backfield with McCaffrey, and even with guys like Kyle Juszczyk, an All-Pro fullback. They're used as the No. 1 option in a run-first offense, with both having the ability to pass catch and be a safety net for quarterback Brock Purdy.

If the Lions can hold the advantage in the trenches and put pressure on the 49ers' offense with their defensive line, they can turn this game in their favor. It's a very difficult task to stop McCaffrey, especially behind one of the most talented offensive lines, but the Lions don't have much of a choice. They need to make this a game of passing yards, with Purdy having difficulty in that category in the divisional round.

The Lions are scheming against the top offensive mind in football. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has made a career off efficient offenses, with the ability to disguise play sets. Campbell has the right idea, but stopping the 49ers run game may be one of the most difficult tasks in the NFL.