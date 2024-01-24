It's unclear if Zach Ertz will play this weekend for the Lions in the NFC Championship.

The Detroit Lions are in the midst of a deep postseason run, and on their pursuit for the Super Bowl, they recently signed tight end Zach Ertz. The Lions just defeated the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first two rounds of the playoffs, and now, they are getting ready for the NFC Championship game this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Dan Campbell gave an update on Ertz's status ahead of the big game this weekend, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to go for the Lions.

“TE Zach Ertz is in the Lions building,” Jeremy Fowler said in a tweet. “Dan Campbell says he's in shape and will practice and the team will see where things go. Non-committal on whether he'll be activated for NFCCG.”

“We're gonna gauge this and see where he's at,” Dan Campbell said.

During the divisional round game on Sunday between the Lions and Buccaneers, tight end Brock Wright went down with an injury, and he might not be able to go to this weekend against the 49ers. Detroit made the decision to go and get Ertz after that injury.

Brock Wright isn't the only Lions TE that is banged up right now, however. Rookie star Sam LaPorta left the game a few weeks ago in the regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings after he injured his knee. The injury didn't look good, but he has still been able to play in both playoff games, and he should be fine for the NFC Championship game as well.

Depth will be crucial for the Lions this weekend, and it would be huge if they were able to have all three of those tight ends ready to go. The 49ers are the one seed in the NFC for a reason, they are going to be tough to beat. However, the Green Bay Packers almost got it done, and a healthy Detroit team should give them a good fight.

The Lions and 49ers will kick things off at 6:30 ET on Sunday evening. The game will be played at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco, California, and the game will be airing on Fox. The 49ers are currently favored by a touchdown over the Lions.