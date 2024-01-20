Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are next in line to become head coaches around the league.

The Detroit Lions are having one of the best seasons in the history of their franchise, but the negatives are starting to outweigh their success. After a grueling road with head coach Dan Campbell and his staff carrying the Lions from the bottom of the league to Super Bowl contenders, both coordinators for Detroit may be on their way out. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are interviewing for head coaching positions, with upcoming meetings on Sunday.

Johnson plans to interview for head coaching gigs with the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, and Seattle Seahawks. Glenn will also take interviews on Sunday with the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers, per Ian Rapoport at NFL Network. This is unprecedented territory for the Lions and for the NFL. There's a plethora of options available on the head coaching carousel and the Lions are taking the brunt of it.

Detroit produced one of the best teams on all three levels of football in 2023. They finished the season with a 12-5 record, clinching their first NFC North title in franchise history. The Lions were No. 3 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, having an efficient offense both on the ground and in the air. They had one of the best defenses in terms of stopping the run and holding opponents behind the line of scrimmage on third down.

Johnson and Glenn have shown their versatility to attack different schemes while having top-notch creativity behind Campbell. The Lions have been an outstanding football team in terms of disguising reads on both ends of the ball, leading to success throughout the season. Johnson and Glenn will continue to work with the Lions through their playoff run, but they'll take multiple interviews just ahead of their game on Sunday.