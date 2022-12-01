Published December 1, 2022

By Tim Crean · 4 min read

The Detroit Lions Week 13 contest vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars isn’t the best game on the schedule, according to the standings. But it is a matchup between two of the most fun teams to watch in the entire NFL. So, ahead of the Lions-Jaguars game, let’s make some bold Lions Week 13 predictions.

As usual, the Lions head into another week coming off a close loss in an exciting game. This week, it is after nearly upsetting the Buffalo Bills during Detroit’s traditional Thanksgiving Day tilt. Dan Campbell’s crew game Josh Allen and the Bills all they could handle, but lost 28-25 on a last-second Tyler Bass field goal.

The Jaguars also played one of the more dramatic games of Week 12. The AFC South team took the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens to the final drive. However, the Jaguars actually sealed the deal by scoring on a Trevor Lawrence to Marvin Jones touchdown pass with 0:14 to go and won the game on a gutsy two-point conversion.

This game might not be a 2022 Super Bowl preview, but it should be one of the best games to watch on the Week 13 slate for the neutral fan. With that in mind, here are four bold Lions Week 13 predictions.

3. Aidan Hutchinson wins the battle of 2022 top picks

The big debate leading into the 2022 NFL Draft was which edge-rusher was the better bet for the Jaguars with the No. 1 pick. Was it the uber-athletic but unproven Georgia lineman Travon Walker or the ultra-productive but less dynamic Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson?

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke chose what was behind Door A, and took Walker with the top pick. That led to the Lions sprinting to the podium to hand in the card for local product and the top layer on their board, Hutchinson.

Thus far, both players have rewarded the front offices that drafted them.

Walker started out the year strong, with three tackles, a sack, and an interception in his first NFL game. The former Bulldog slowed down after that, only adding another 1.5 sacks since, as he learns how to play as a pass-rushing outside linebacker in the NFL, as opposed to the inside/outside down lineman role he played at Georgia.

Hutchinson didn’t have the splashy start to the season Walker did, but in Week 2, he made his mark like his counterpart did in Week 1. Against the Washington Commanders that week, Hutchinson took down quarterback Carson Wentz three times.

Since then, he’s also grown into his role nicely and is now showing plenty of flashes of the tantalizing talent scouts saw at Michigan. He currently has 5.5 sacks and just won the November NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month Award.

In the Week 13 Lions-Jaguars game, the two players will absolutely have their performances compared. Look for the more polished Hutchinson to rule the day statistically and take down Trevor Lawrence at least once.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown helps your fantasy team’s playoff push

With the Lions and Jaguars out of the NFL playoff picture with their 4-7 records, let’s focus on the playoff race that really matters, the one your fantasy team is in!

With just two regular season weeks to go in most fantasy football leagues, Week 13 is crucial if you are on the playoff bubble or pushing for a first-round playoff bye. If that’s the case, and you have Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown on your team, you’ll love this bold Lions Week 13 prediction.

The Jaguars have the 24th-ranked passing defense in the NFL, giving up 248 yards a game. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, St. Brown is 16th in the NFL in receiving yards per game, with 71.6 each time he steps on the field.

That is a combustible combination, so look for Jared Goff to find his favorite target early and often in this game. St. Brown has 122, 76, and 119 yards in his last three games, and in Week 13, he will add to his triple-digit game total. The bold Lions Week 13 prediction in terms of St. Brown is 10 catches, 120 yards, and a touchdown when it’s all said and done.

1. Lions 24, Jaguars 28

This Lions-Jaguars tilt will be one of the most exciting games on the Week 13 schedule, and that’s saying a lot with the Miami Dolphins playing the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas Coty Chiefs taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game in Detroit will be a track meet, with both teams scoring a lot of points. In the end, it will come down to the quarterbacks on final drives, and, unfortunately for the Lions, Trevor Lawrence is simply better and more trustworthy than Jared Goff.

Still, this is about the best result Lions fans can hope for in 2022. Losing close, hard-fought games while preserving a high draft pick is a losing franchise’s dream, and that’s what will happen on Sunday.