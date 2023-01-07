By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions are no stranger to the ongoing turf controversy engulfing the NFL. The Lions sparked an NFLPA grievance after their loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 16.

In late January, Ford Field will get a new playing surface. They will go away from the controversial slit film turf and use the monofilament FieldTurf CORE surface moving forward.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke with the media for his usual availability recently. He considered the change a “big deal” and said it’s been a priority for some time.

“This has been in the making for a while,” Campbell said. “Look, we’re committed, (owner) Sheila (Hamp) and (team president) Rod (Wood) are committed to finding — whatever it is, we know we can’t have grass, we’re a dome team, so let’s find the very best-rated turf that we can get. So, that’s been a priority”

Lions players have been outspoken about the turf at Ford Field this season. Safety Tracy Walker believes the field’s turf played a role in his season-ending Achilles tear in Week 3.

Campbell said this move is a reflection of a commitment from ownership. Their team starts with the players, so ownership hearing their complaints and acting on it is a huge positive.

“I think that’s another reason why, look man, this is a good place to be. When you have ownership that’s willing to do anything, and it kind of starts with the players, I think they think that way. I think that’s big,” Campbell said.

FieldTurf’s CORE surface features a “heavyweight 3-layer infill system.” CORE is said to have a significantly lower amount of injury incidences, according to the FieldTurf website.