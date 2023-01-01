By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The NFL Player’s Association (NFLPA) is filing a grievance against the NFL and Carolina Panthers for the hardness of the artificial turf at Bank of America Stadium during a Dec. 24 matchup with the Detroit Lions, according to a Sunday report from ESPN staff writer David Newton.

The NFLPA wanted a delay before the game and during the game after it started at its scheduled time to address any issues on the Bank of America stadium field before the Panthers grievance was filed, sources told ESPN.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns on 42 passing attempts, said the field conditions during the coldest home game in Panthers history were below NFL-level standards.

“Specifically pregame. I know it warmed up a little as the game went on,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after the game. “I don’t know what the deal is here, but they need to figure out a way to make the turf not feel like cement.”

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson complained of the field’s conditions to MLive.

“That was the most concrete field I’ve ever been on in my whole life,” the 22-year-old pass rusher said. “I didn’t think that was actually legal to play on. Warming up, you’re trying to turn the corner, and literally in warmups, I fell in my first one-on-one rep right on my face.”

Carolina linebacker Shaq Thompson, who led the Panthers with with six total tackles, joined the many Carolina voices who spoke out about the surface during the 20-degree conditions. Several players suggested the turf was responsible for injuries throughout the game, the ESPN report continued.

“It’s probably going to take all of us to stop going to practice until we get grass,” Thompson said. “I mean, they make enough money off of us to maintain grass. I hate to say this, but with our last owner (Jerry Richardson), we had grass.

“Listen to your players. We want grass.”