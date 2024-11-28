The Detroit Lions got good news on two of their playmakers ahead of their Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears, as running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are both active despite being on the injury report, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

David Montgomery was dealing with a shoulder injury, while Amon-Ra St. Brown was dealing with a knee injury. While the Bears have struggled this season, they have a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball, so having Montgomery and St. Brown on the field will give Detroit a boost on offense.

Montgomery being active is significant for the Lions because it means that they will have the two-headed monster running back duo with him and Jahmyr Gibbs. Montgomery will likely be motivated playing against his former team as well. It will be interesting to see the distribution of touches between Montgomery and Gibbs throughout the game, and how much success he has running the ball.

St. Brown is the top passing option for Jared Goff, so obviously it is huge that he is able to play, especially against a Bears team that has a good secondary. St. Brown's presence could open things up for other receivers on the team, or for the running game that has been so dangerous for the Lions.

Can Lions continue dominance over NFC?

The Lions have arguably been the best team in the NFL this season, and sit at 10-1 overall. This is an unfamiliar spot for the franchise. Thanksgiving for the most part has featured a subpar Lions team, but that is not the case anymore. Now, fans will watch a juggernaut play against the Bears.

A win over the Bears would put the Lions at 11-1 on the season, and keep them ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles at the top of the NFC. The Eagles look like the other main contender in the NFC, as the San Francisco 49ers have fallen off this season due to multiple factors. The Lions and Eagles have not and will not play in the regular season, so it would be very interesting if the two teams matched up in the playoffs.

To finish the season, the Lions have two games against the Bears, then other tests against the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, 49ers and Minnesota Vikings. They will try to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and it starts with the Thanksgiving game against the Bears.