The Detroit Lions signed former Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion pass rusher Bruce Irvin on Tuesday. Irvin will start with the Lions' practice squad, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Veteran Bruce Irvin will help shore up the Lions' pass rush

Should Bruce Irvin make the Lions' regular-season roster, he will enter his 11th NFL season. The Seahawks made Irvin the 15th overall selection of the 2012 NFL Draft. That was the same draft class that produced the Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck and then then-Washington Redskins' Robert Griffin III.

Irvin spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Seahawks. He became part of Seattle's fearsome defense that included Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Brandon Browner, Byron Maxwell, and Walter Thurmond.

Bruce Irvin was part of the Seahawks team that won Super Bowl XLVIII. Seattle routed the Denver Broncos 43-8 and won its first Vince Lombardi Trophy. Among Irvin's teammates were Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch, Percy Harvin, and Golden Tate.

Irvin has played for five NFL teams in the past seven years. This includes a third stint with Seattle last season.

The 36-year-old veteran has 341 total tackles, 55.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns in 11 seasons.

The Lions are coming off a thrilling 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. However, Detroit has racked up just 21 sacks in nine games. Consequently, they currently rank just 24th in that department. No wonder they tapped the services of Bruce Irvin. He will help improve their pass rush.

Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson's 4.5 sacks currently lead the team. The Lions failed to record a single sack on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday.

Detroit leads the NFC North division with an impressive 7-2 win-loss record. They seek a bigger lead in the division with a win over the struggling Chicago Bears in Week 11.