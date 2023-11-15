Jimbo Fisher is out at Texas A&M, and despite some rumors, Dan Campbell will not be a candidate for the opening.

Jimbo Fisher is out as the head coach of the Texas A&M football team after failing to meet the expectations that the Aggies had for him when he signed his big contract. Texas A&M is in the middle of yet another disappointing season as they are loaded with talent, but currently sitting at 6-4 on the season. Fisher was let go after a Texas A&M win against Mississippi State last week. Now, rumors are swirling about who he could be the next coach of the Aggies, and one surprising name that was mentioned was Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Campbell currently has his Lions playing at a level that we haven't seen in Detroit in a long time, and it would be shocking to see him leave that for the mess down in College Station.

Those rumors can be put to rest already as Dan Campbell is not expected to be a candidate for the Texas A&M job, according to an article from CBS. This doesn't surprise anyone as leaving Detroit for College Station after building something very special would be a major step backwards. Campbell has done a terrific job with the Lions so far, and this season is the best that Detroit has looked in a long time.

This is Campbell's third season as the Lions head coach. His first season went the way that most seasons go in Detroit. They were one of the worst teams in the NFL. His second season started like most seasons in Detroit, as the Lions were 1-6 at one point, but they turned things on in the back half of the year and won eight of their last 10 games to finish the season 9-8. They narrowly missed the playoffs, but the Lions are coming for it all this year.

So far in 2023, Campbell has his Lions playing some remarkable football. Detroit currently has the second best record in the NFL through nine games as they are currently 7-2, and they are in first place in the NFC North. It has been over 30 years since the city of Detroit hosted a home NFL playoff game, and the Lions were not playing at Ford Field at the time. That is the goal for this team this year, and Campbell is leading the way.

Campbell has built something special with the Lions, and there was never any real chance that he would consider leaving it to go coach at Texas A&M. He is staying in Detroit.