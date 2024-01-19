Could Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn soon be on his way out of Detroit?

Long before Aaron Glenn began his tenure as the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, he was a 3-time Pro Bowl cornerback who finished a 15-year career with 41 career interceptions and six defensive touchdowns. However, it's a very real possibility that never before has Glenn's reputation been as high in NFL circles as it is right now.

With the Detroit Lions on the brink of making their first NFC Championship Game appearance in over thirty years, one of the many reason's for their success is the way Aaron Glenn has the Lions defense playing, forcing turnovers and solidifying themselves as one of the best units against the run in the entire league. Above all of that, Glenn has been lauded as a great leader, and more and more it seems as if this is (smartly) the direction teams are going in hiring their head coaches. And now, the 51-year-old Glenn may soon be getting his opportunity to run his own team.

“#Lions DC Aaron Glenn, a top head coach candidate for his prowess as coordinator and for his leadership, will interview with the #Titans and #Falcons for their vacant HC job,” according to sources of Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Despite Aaron Glenn's impressive resume, he's facing remarkably stiff competition in what is being called the greatest free agency class of potential head coaches in league history. With Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel, and Jim Harbaugh all on the open market and interviewing for available jobs, it may be tough for Glenn or any would-be first-time head coaches to force his way into the mix. But I have no doubts that if and when Glenn gets his opportunity, he'll make the most of it.