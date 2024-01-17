Jim Harbaugh jumps into the pot of the Falcons' head coach candidates.

The Atlanta Falcons are undergoing an intense search for their next coach after parting ways with Arthur Smith. News about Bill Belichick's interview with Atlanta earlier in the week created a big buzz. Now, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is spicing up the conversation after his interview.

The Falcons have excellent options with their impressive head coach candidates

Atlanta announced Jim Harbaugh as a candidate in their head coach search on Tuesday, per the team's official site. The Wolverines coach would bring phenomenal experience to the Falcons' staff.

Harbaugh led the Michigan football program to a national championship after his team beat the Washington Huskies in the 2024 College Football Playoff. He has been with the Wolverines for nine years and helped them remain one of the most competitive teams in the country.

Moreover, Harbaugh spent four seasons (2011-14) as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. His leadership would be a great benefit to an Atlanta team looking to get back to the top of the AFC. It will not be easy for him to land the opportunity though.

Legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick makes a great case for becoming the Falcons' new leader. He led New England to nine Super Bowls in 24 seasons. His 2023-24 season did not go as planned. Thus, he and the team parted ways. Still, he retains his passion for coaching.

The Falcons have now interviewed a total of nine head coach candidates. All are currently affiliated with the NFL except for Harbaugh.

It will be interesting to see the direction Atlanta takes amid its search for new leadership.