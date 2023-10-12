The Detroit Lions have a Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on tap, but they may end up being without one of their key playmakers in rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. Ahead of Week 6, LaPorta didn't practice Thursday and was added to the injury report with a calf injury, according to Greg Auman.

Rookie TE Sam LaPorta has been added to Lions' injury report with a calf injury, did not practice today. Detroit has several key players still question marks for Sunday against Bucs in Tampa: https://t.co/hUCquaivcg — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 12, 2023

It's always concerning when a player pops up on the injury report in the middle of the week with a new injury, and that appears to be the case for LaPorta. With Amon-Ra St. Brown still questionable to play in Week 6 after missing last week, the Lions could be down their two best receivers for Jared Goff heading into the Week 6 matchup with the Buccaneers.

LaPorta will have a chance to return to practice tomorrow, and will likely need to participate in at least a limited fashion in order to have a chance to play this Sunday.

LaPorta, a rookie tight end out of Iowa, has caught 25 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns through the first five weeks of the season and established himself as one of Jared Goff's favorite targets early on this year. LaPorta was the 34th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has outpaced everyone not named Puka Nacua from his rookie class in receiving stats.

If LaPorta isn't able to play, backup tight end Brock Wright would likely get the start in Week 6 against the Buccaneers in his absence. Stay tuned as Sunday draws closer for more updates on Sam LaPorta's calf injury and his official status.