Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes will soon have to make decisions on who will be the team’s long-term answer at quarterback and who will serve as the backup at the position in the 2023 season.

Barring any major change of plans, Jared Goff will be under center for Detroit come Week 1 of the 2023 campaign. Goff is coming off of a 2022 season where he recorded 4,438 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes in 17 games played.

Goff has a mere two years remaining on his contract, as he is set to hold a cap hit of at least $30 million in each of the next two seasons. The Lions could reach an agreement with the veteran passer on a short-term extension deal, or they could look for his eventual replacement in the NFL Draft.

When asked during a recent appearance on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” program whether he would consider using either of the team’s first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft on a passer, Holmes left the door open to the possibility.

“It just has to make sense,” Holmes said. “Obviously, we like Jared. He’s our starter, but we don’t have a lot behind him.”

Nate Sudfeld served as Goff’s backup at the quarterback position in the 2022 campaign, and he did not throw a single pass in the season. He will hit free agency later this month.

Holmes plans to soon bring in a backup quarterback rather than wait until the weeks before the start of the season to address this dilemma, as he did so last year.

“So, we were kind of, we’re kind of going sliding into home plate at the very end of training camp, trying to find a backup quarterback,” Holmes said. “Nate (Sudfeld) did a nice job for us. We’ve had these open, transparent conversations about, ‘We’re happy with Jared. He’s our starter. But, we need to add some pieces in that room overall.’

“So whether it’s in free agency or in the draft, we just got to get somebody to continue to develop.”

The Lions will have the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.