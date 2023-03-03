The 2023 NFL Draft is now less than two months away, and the anticipation continues to grow each day. Top prospects are continuing to try to raise their stocks at the ongoing Combine and pro days, so scouts will get a great look in the coming weeks. One player who scouts will definitely want to get a good look at is Texas superstar running back Bijan Robinson.

Robinson enjoyed a stellar career at Texas, with over 4,000 total yards and 41 total touchdowns.

This season alone, he rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns with 314 yards and two touchdowns receiving, winning the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.

Robinson has all the tools to thrive at the NFL level, and he is the top running back prospect in this class by far.

Robinson’s draft projections vary wildly, with some having him in the top 10, but the majority later in the first round. That isn’t a knock on him, but rather the perception of running backs as a position.

While several running backs went in the top five or 10 picks throughout the 2010s, none have gone that high since Saquon Barkley went second overall in 2018. In fact, no running backs went in the first round at all last year, the first time that has happened since 2014.

Bijan Robinson is a special running back and could be the one to break that top-10 drought. That said, he may find even more success if he falls to a team more equipped to compete right now.

Either way, the Longhorns star should be an impact player at the next level.

With that said, here are the three best destinations for Bijan Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Bijan Robinson To Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati has recently emerged as one of the best and most-promising teams in the NFL. In just two full seasons with Joe Burrow, the Bengals have made it to a Super Bowl and came extremely close to making another one.

They don’t have too many glaring needs, so they should be able to afford taking a running back in the first round.

Additionally, Cincinnati might have a sizable hole at running back next season. Joe Mixon is a likely cut candidate, and Samaje Perine is about to hit free agency.

Those two players accounted for 79% of the Bengals’ rushing yards this season, which would be an enormous amount of production to lose.

Many of Cincinnati’s stars like Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are still on their rookie deals, and Robinson would add even more talent to that lineup.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Cincinnati’s passing game gets most of the attention, Robinson could keep defenses on their toes and spread the field. Bjjan Robinson may not be available at 28th overall, but if he is, the Bengals have to at least consider it.

2. Robinson To Buffalo Bills

Buffalo is in a very similar situation to Cincinnati in a lot of ways. Both teams are AFC heavyweights with young stars at quarterback- and have a hole in the backfield.

While Nyheim Hines and James Cook are decent, they aren’t exactly striking fear into opposing defenses. Bijan Robinson could fix that issue and be the Bills’ first star running back in the Josh Allen era.

The Bills could use some help at wide receiver and offensive line, but running back is a need as well.

With Allen being such a good runner already, he and Bijan Robinson could form a truly deadly rushing attack. This move could take Buffalo’s offense from being great to downright scary.

1. Bijan Robinson To Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia might be the most common landing spot for Bijan Robinson in mock drafts, and it’s easy to see why. From needs at running back to scheme fit to draft position, everything seems to align perfectly for Robinson to be an Eagle.

At first glance, it may not seem like the Eagles have a need at running back. However, both Miles Sanders and Boston Scott are pending free agents, and there’s a good chance that both are gone with Philadelphia’s lack of cap space.

Sanders alone accounted for over half of Philadelphia’s rushing yards this season, so it needs to replace that production somehow. Robinson would be a great option, given his sheer talent and low cap hit on a rookie deal.

Additionally, Bijan Robinson would be a great fit in the Eagles’ scheme. They are firmly a run-first team, so Robinson could rack up insane numbers in this system.

With both him and Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ offense could be even more of a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Finally, the Eagles wouldn’t even have to wait until the end of the first round to draft him. If they’re that sold on him, they could grab him immediately at 10th overall.

If they’re a bit more hesitant but still interested, they could still nab him with the 30th pick.

Bijan Robinson donning the midnight green just makes way too much sense for the Eagles to not strongly consider it.