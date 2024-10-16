Despite the Detroit Lions blowing out the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, not everything was a celebration in Arlington last Sunday. In victory, the Lions also suffered a considerable loss when Aidan Hutchinson, the most vital player to Detroit’s pass rush, sustained a broken tibia and fibula in the third quarter. The Hutchinson injury is the latest blow to Detroit's defensive line. The Lions are also without Marcus Davenport and Derrick Barnes. But, after losing Hutchinson, some are clamoring for Detroit to upgrade and trade for disgruntled defender Haason Reddick.

Reddick is a highly productive edge rusher who has averaged nearly 13 sacks per season since 2020. However, Reddick hasn't played at all this season for the New York Jets. To say Reddick is unhappy in New York is an understatement. However, after hiring a new agent, change could be coming his way. Multiple teams have long believed the Jets have no choice but to cut ties eventually, and Detroit would be wise to at least attempt a deal.

The Lions have plenty of cap space to absorb incoming contracts as needed and are focused on winning a Super Bowl. So, if Detroit wants to keep their defensive pressure rolling, perhaps trading for Reddick is the move.

Who else could the Lions trade for?

If Reddick wasn't available for Detroit, there are other options to target. The Lions could target Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby. There's also Cincinnati Bengals stud Trey Hendrickson. If Detroit is bold and the Cleveland Browns are willing, the Lions could even go after Myles Garrett. But of the bunch, Crosby seems like the most realistic option.

Las Vegas' success under Antonio Pierce at the end of last season has evaporated, failing to carry over into 2024. The offense is awful, especially with star wide receiver Davante Adams traded to the New York Jets. The defense isn't fairing much better, other than Crosby terrorizing opposing backfields.

Crosby is frustrated with his team. He left the field late in the team's Week 6 loss against the Steelers and shoved a coach. Since it is Crosby, this could just be what he does. Optically, though, it seems like he wants a fresh start, and Las Vegas is in a position where they need to capitalize on his value and trade him.

Given his dominance and the fact that he is just 27, Crosby will likely be worth a first-round pick and some. The price tag could be too much for Detroit, but if they can figure out how to make the salary work, think of the next two years with Hutchinson on one side and Crosby on another. But if the Lions can make it happen, Detroit could build a recurring NFL dynasty.