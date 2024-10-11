The New York Jets are undergoing noteworthy challenges early on in the 2024 season. On Oct. 8, news broke that the team parted ways with head coach Robert Saleh. Moreover, the team navigating what seems to be unending contract negotiations with defensive end Haason Reddick. Reddick is performing a strategic holdout, but his situation received a noteworthy update on Thursday.

Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the agency that represents Haason Reddick, has parted ways with the pass rusher, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Reddick has not shown up at the Jets' practice facility, has collected millions in fines, and his standing with New York looks to have no end in sight, Rapoport added.

The Jets traded for Haason Reddick in April of 2024