By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions are fighting for their playoff lives as Week 18 approaches. However, one former NFL coach believes not only can they make it, but the Lions can go on a run.

Mike Martz joined The 33rd Team on Monday and discussed the Lions upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The 71-year-old dropped an incredibly bold take regarding the Jared Goff-led team.

“I think they can make it into the playoffs and I think they can go a ways in the playoffs. I think they can end up in the NFC Championship,” Martz said on Sunday.

“Are they good enough to get to the Super Bowl? I don’t know if they’re good enough on defense. But this is a team that is clearly one of the top five or six in the league right now,” Martz continued.

Martz is no stranger to the NFL nor the Lions. He was the offensive coordinator during the St. Louis Rams’ “Greatest Show On Turf” era, and spent two seasons as Lions offensive coordinator beginning in 2006.

The Lions have won seven of their last nine games. Detroit sits in second place in the NFC North after starting the season an abysmal 1-6.

Jared Goff has played some of his best football ever this season. The former first-overall pick has thrown 29 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. He has just one turnover since Week 9.

The Lions do not control their playoff destiny, however. Detroit needs to beat the Packers and hope the Los Angeles Rams can upset the Seattle Seahawks.

Detroit’s season turnaround began against the Packers back in Week 9. The Lions won that game 15-9 and rattled off three straight wins before a Thanksgiving loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Detroit rebounded again, winning another three straight games. However, an embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers put a damper on things. They rebounded once again on Sunday, blowing out the Chicago Bears.

The Lions hope to sweep the Packers for the first time since 2018. Detroit and Green Bay will close out the regular season on Sunday Night Football on January 8.