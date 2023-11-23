The Lions' secondary and turnovers are two factors to blame for their Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers

The Detroit Lions were upset 29-22 on Thanksgiving at their home field by their pesky division rivals, the Green Bay Packers. In what Lions fans expected would be a celebratory occasion as they hosted Thanksgiving with an 8-2 record for the first time in over 60 years, Detroit was instead shocked with a loss. After Detroit dominated 34-20 earlier this season on Thursday Night Football, they were hopeful they could sweep Green Bay.

Instead, the Lions got their third loss of the year. So, what happened? How did the Lions fall to the Packers who came in at 4-6? Credit is certainly due to the Packers, who came in with a strong game plan and turned in great performances on both sides of the ball. But, the Lions still made some key mistakes which led to their loss. Let's take a look at three positions that contributed to Detroit's Thanksgiving loss.

Lions Offensive Line

The Lions offensive line was no match for Packers linebacker Rashan Gary, who got the game ball for tying his career-high with three sacks. Gary also forced two fumbles, one of which got returned for a touchdown that gave the Packers a 20-6 lead.

Though Gary was the only Packer to take Goff down, the Green Bay defensive line also helped get pressure on Goff throughout the game. The Packers defense got 26 total pressures in the game and Kenny Clark had a season-high seven pressures, per Next Gen Stats. The heavy pressure didn't just lead to the fumbles, but kept Goff from letting the ball rip and forcing him to get of it quicker than he wished. Overall, the offensive line was unable to protect Goff in this matchup which kept their offense from getting going.

Lions Secondary

Another reason for the Lions lost was the performance of Jordan Love, especially with his connection to receiver Christian Watson. The game started off on a good note for the Packers when completed a 53-yard pass to Watson on the first play of the game. This then led to the Packers' first touchdown of the game, but more importantly gave Love and Packers momentum in their passing game for the whole day.

In total, Jordan Love went 22-32 for 268 yards and three touchdowns while Christian Watson had five receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown. Love seemed to completely have his way against the Lions secondary, with the NFL celebrating as he ‘cooked' the Lions. The injury to C.J. Gardner-Johnson is clearly hurting the Lions pass defense, but Detroit will have to find ways to defend if they don't want to be torn up each week.

Jared Goff

Goff's turnover issues continued into this week as he fumbled twice in the first quarter. The problem this time versus last week was the Lions were unable to come back against the Packers like they did against the Chicago Bears. While the Lions were able to retaliate after the Packers' first touchdown, Goff's turnovers kept them from driving back down the field. Instead, it led to a Packers touchdown.

Not all of the blame falls on Goff as the offensive line didn't do their best protecting for him, but it his job to hold on to the football. A sack is a much different outcome than a strip-sack, and would have prevented the Jonathan Owens' touchdown.

In addition to the turnovers, Goff didn't play his sharpest football. He was under pressure, but he still missed a few throws to tight end Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown which could have helped the Lions convert some first downs.

It's been a tough couple games for Jared Goff, and the Lions will need him rebound starting next week against the New Orleans Saints.