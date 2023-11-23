Simone Biles cheers on her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens, after he scores a touchdown on a fumble return

Simone Biles is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time, but she may be an even better cheerleader. The 4x Olympic Gold medalist is cheering on her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens, this Thanksgiving.

Her husband made a huge play toward the end of the first quarter for the Packers. After Rashan Gary knocked the ball out of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's hand, Owens scooped up the ball and returned it 27 yards for the touchdown, giving the Packers a shocking 20-6 lead. The strip-sack initially looked like an incompletion, so it was a good heads-up play for Owens to grab the football and bring it back for the touchdown.

The touchdown is huge for the Packers who are looking to spoil the Lions' Thanksgiving plans. Detroit has been the story of the year as they came into this game at 8-2. However, the Packers are trying to prevent a sweep by the Lions and move to 5-6.

Following the scoop and score, Biles celebrated by reposting the video on X. “THATS MY HUSBAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MANS MY MANS MY MANS LFGGGGGGOOOOOOO!”

THATS MY HUSBAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MANS MY MANS MY MANSSSSS🥹🥹🥹🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 LFGGGGGGOOOOOOO! https://t.co/baxxoePhpB — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 23, 2023

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have become one of the most notable athletic power couples over the past few years. They are incredibly supportive of each other with Biles sharing visits to Green Bay when she's not busy winning World Championship gold medals. Owens regularly posts Biles' gold medal wins and also shared his support when Biles withdrew from multiple Olympic events in 2021 due to mental health reasons.