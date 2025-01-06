The Detroit Lions have plenty of teams gearing up to interview defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Most notably, the New Orleans Saints are the latest team to interview Glenn, in addition to the Chicago Bears and New York Jets. While Detroit is preparing for a deep playoff run and even a Super Bowl, Glenn has been the mastermind behind the defense.

Detroit has the seventh-best defense in the league, in terms of points per game. That's especially impressive considering the division that they're in. The NFC North has three teams that are in the playoffs. Furthermore, the Chicago Bears showed some legitimate promise at the end of the season.

Glenn's defense had 11 games where opposing offenses scored 20+ or less. Not to mention, they had four games where opposing offenses scored 10+ or less. Despite Aidan Hutchinson missing the Lions season with an injury, they haven't missed a beat. Interestingly enough, they have one of the best safeties in the league.

Kirby Joseph leads the league in interceptions at the safety. He's helped transform the defense, in addition to Glenn's play calling.

Aaron Glenn's scheme has the Lions rolling

His defensive scheme varies by what team they are matched up against. For instance, they can play a Cover 1, zone, or man coverage. Even with the variety of injuries, they're still balling out. Much of the Lions' success has come from coaching.

Glenn would be a great fit for all of the teams interviewing him. He's a former NFL player so he understands the work necessary to be great. Furthermore, he helped transform the Lions' culture, along with head coach Dan Campbell. Finally, a culture shock is needed for these teams.

The Bears, Jets, and Saints all need a culture readjustment and Glenn might be the perfect person to do that. His success this season has been extraordinary. The Saints have exclusively hinted at interviewing Glenn in the past couple of weeks. If the Lions win the Super Bowl, it could increase his stock for a head coaching job exponentially.