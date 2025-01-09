Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is officially the most targeted coach during the 2025 head coaching cycle. Glenn received his sixth head coaching interview request — meaning all six NFL openings have asked to interview him.

The New England Patriots emerged as the sixth team to request a meeting for Glenn, per NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Breer adds Glenn shares a special connection with one Pats legend.

“Glenn played for ex-New England coach Bill Belichick in the 1990s,” Breer shared on X.

The Patriots fired Jerod Mayo after just one season. This leaves the Patriots looking for their third consecutive head coach since 2023. The Pats are coming off a 4-13 campaign.

How Lions DC Aaron Glenn grew popular across the NFL

The former NFL cornerback helped the Lions earn the NFC's top seed for the playoffs — a first for the franchise that's been in existence since 1930.

Glenn's unit ranks fifth against the running game. The Lions have allowed only 98.4 rushing yards per game, which is the second-best among NFC North teams. Opposing offenses endured trouble scoring against Glenn's defense too. Detroit fielded the league's seventh-best scoring defense during the regular season.

How is Glenn able to thwart offenses and keep them in check? Glenn helped construct a fierce pass rush to start. His defense has collected 78 total sacks the last two seasons.

He even gets players to step up immediately after a significant injury — a la Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions lost their top pass rusher for the season with a broken fibula and tibia. But Detroit still gets after the passer through Za'Darius Smith, Alim McNeil, D.J. Reader and Al-Quadin Muhammad — all four combining for 13.5 sacks in Hutchinson's absence.

Glenn has really thrived in coaching his area of expertise: Defensive back play. His defense produced the NFL's interception leader in Kerby Joseph at nine. Brian Branch is another ball-hawk with four picks. Carlton Davis grabbed two interceptions to place third on Detroit.

Glenn's coaching landed him three interview requests on Monday. The Chicago Bears, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints all put their requests in. The 52-year-old played for the latter two NFL teams that asked to speak with him. He also coached with the Saints from 2016 to 2020 before joining Dan Campbell and the Lions.

Campbell has become fortunate to maintain his two coordinators through three seasons — a rarity in the league. He, Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson have turned the Lions into a perennial NFC contender. Now, Glenn looks bound to add “head coach” on his resume with all six NFL teams pursuing him.