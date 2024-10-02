The Detroit Lions got a big win against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, and they were led by Jared Goff, who had a perfect passing game. Goff finished the game by completing all 18 of his passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns. The next day, Aidan Hutchinson was asked about Goff's performance and what that does for the defense.

“I think it’s pretty self-explanatory, he was lights out. To have your quarterback playing like that, you're only going to have success,” Hutchinson said. “As a defense, when your offense and your quarterback is playing like that, it just gets you fired up. You know you have more opportunities to rush that passer, and that's what you want as an edge rusher. Big props to Jared and the whole offense. O-line, running backs, receivers, everybody was making plays. Honestly, I was just sitting back and watching them, and it was fun.”

The Lions put up 42 points in the game, and with the talent they have on offense, they could score as many points as they want. Add on that they have a stout defense, and they can once again see themselves deep in the playoffs, just like last year.

Jared Goff makes history in win vs. Seahawks

Jared Goff became the first quarterback in NFL history to attempt more than 10 passes in a game without throwing an interception. After the game, Goff didn't realize that he hadn't missed a pass.

“Awesome, really cool,” Goff said. “It's a cool thing to have, I guess, but I'm happy we got the win.”

Head coach Dan Campbell also didn't know that Goff had a perfect game, and felt awful because he ended up giving the game ball to somebody else.

“I knew he played a heck of a game. I did not realize he was perfect. I did not know he was literally 18-for-18,” Campbell said. “But I knew he played really well; you could feel it.

“He really found his rhythm early, and I thought he was seeing the field, played with rhythm, he had to move a little bit in the pocket. … Just a number of huge throws. Played with poise.”

Going into their bye week, the Lions have a record of 3-1 and are in good shape in a division that looks to be very competitive this year. The Minnesota Vikings are undefeated and the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are both 2-2.