There are heated debates taking place all around the country about who is the best team in the NFL, and now a new argument will emerge following the comments made by iconic play-by-play man Al Michaels. The Thursday Night Football broadcaster gushed over the Detroit Lions before their divisional clash with the Green Bay Packers (9-3), going as far to bestow them with a special title.

“To me, [the Lions] have become the NFL's new must-see TV,” Michaels said, via Awful Announcing. One would assume that an 11-1 team that is led by a fiery head coach and contains a variety of playmakers would be worthy of that honor, but other franchises have a legitimate case to make, too.

Expand Tweet

Lions have tough competition for ‘must-see' crown

The Kansas City Chiefs are the two-time defending Super Bowl champions who continue to escape defeat in bizarre and exciting fashion. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the MVP favorite and just recorded a passing and receiving touchdown on the same play in Sunday's blowout win versus the San Francisco 49ers. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is a constant big-play threat who decided to defy the laws of gravity with a tremendous backwards leap over a defender in November. The birds also happen to have a hard-hitting defense, making them exciting on both sides of the ball.

And the Chicago Bears' weekly train wreck has definitely been entertaining for all the cynics out there. Still, the Lions check all the important boxes in the “must-see” category. Their dynamic play-calling, ample talent, undeniable swagger and on-field splendor combine to make them unfailingly compelling. And if those qualities are not enough to hold fans' attention, Detroit can charm the masses with its feel-good pursuit of a first-ever Super Bowl.

Head coach Dan Campbell has helped spark a turnaround for the ages, and throngs of fans will keep tuning in to watch the captivating cats strive for immortality this season.