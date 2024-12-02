Josh Allen transformed a snowy Sunday night in Buffalo into a football spectacle that will be remembered for years. The Buffalo Bills quarterback delivered a stunning touchdown during the third quarter of a commanding 35-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, scoring both a passing and receiving touchdown on the same play—without officially recording a reception.

Josh Allen's historic night

Allen made history tonight, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to record a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown in the same game. With two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and one receiving touchdown.

The Bills quarterback was credited with both a touchdown pass and a touchdown reception on the same play, yet somehow, he was not listed with a reception in the box score.

Buffalo was in a first-and-goal situation in the third quarter, leading 21-3. Allen took the snap from under center and threw a quick pass to Amari Cooper in the left flat. Cooper juggled the ball before finally securing it.

By the time Cooper gained control of the pass, two 49ers defenders were on him, and he was facing the wrong end zone, while Allen continued running to his left, directly in Cooper's line of sight.

Cooper then tossed the ball back to Allen, who caught it and sprinted around the left edge. Allen dove past three defenders, stretching the ball out in his right hand to cross the goal line.

Allen reached the pylon with the ball for a touchdown, pushing Buffalo's lead to 27-3. The crowd at Highmark Stadium erupted in celebration. Even the most optimistic Bills fans couldn’t have imagined a play like this in their wildest snow-game fantasies.

Josh Allen chuckled and said, “That's pretty cool,” after learning he was credited with both a touchdown pass and a touchdown reception on the same play.

The Buffalo Bills solidifying their position in the AFC

Allen rushed for an 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter, becoming only the second player since 2005 to pass, run, and catch a touchdown in the same game. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey achieved the feat in 2022, following LaDainian Tomlinson, who did it for the Chargers in 2005.

The 28-year-old capped off the victory against the 49ers by completing 13 of 17 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns, without any turnovers. He also rushed three times for 18 yards and added another touchdown. And, as odd as it sounds, he caught zero passes for 7 yards and a touchdown, straight from the box score.

Buffalo fans basked in their team's ingenuity and control of the game. As snow kept falling on the field, the Bills secured a 10-2 record, solidifying their position as strong AFC contenders.

The Bills will head out on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams (6-6), who bounced back from a slow start against the New Orleans Saints to secure their fifth win in the last seven weeks. The 49ers (5-7), now two games behind the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks, will return home to take on the Chicago Bears (4-8), who parted ways with coach Matt Eberflus after a Thanksgiving loss to the Lions.