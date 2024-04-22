The Detroit Lions won't wear their new uniforms until preseason begins in August. However, one NFL Draft prospect may hold the new threads up with commissioner Roger Goodell this week. The 2024 NFL Draft is merely days away. Hundreds of thousands of fans will descend upon the Motor City to witness the future of their teams get selected.
The Lions are coming off one of the best seasons in franchise history. Detroit won the NFC North for the very first time in 2023. And they claimed their first division championship in over 30 years. Furthermore, they made their first appearance in the NFC Championship Game since 1991.
The Lions certainly feel pressure to continue their upward trajectory. Detroit hasn't seen this kind of buzz around its football team in a long time. And now they have to work to keep this momentum on their side. The NFL Draft plays a big role in ensuring Detroit does just that.
General manager Brad Holmes finds himself in an interesting position at the NFL Draft. And that creates all sorts of possibilities for the coming week. With the draft merely days away, let's give out some last-minute Detroit Lions bold predictions before football fans make their way to the Motor City.
Lions trade out of the first round
Lions fans can attest to the fact that Brad Holmes will do what is best for the team. As we saw in 2023, he is certainly not afraid to make bold and unpopular moves at the NFL Draft. In 2024, he could make another unpopular move, though that unpopularity will mostly be amongst his own fanbase.
For the first time, Holmes is not selecting within the top 10 at the NFL Draft. Detroit's first-round pick this year is 29th overall. Fans will have a long wait ahead of them regardless of what he does. But with the draft in Detroit this year, those fans certainly hope that their wait on Thursday night isn't for nothing.
However, the Lions general manager has signaled that he is open to any and all options. If they like how the board falls in the first round, Detroit will pick a guy that fits their team. If not, Holmes won't be afraid to make a trade if it benefits the team in the long run.
“I know the perfect storm is get to the pick, it stays there, they've been waiting all night, you make the pick and everybody's happy,” Holmes said, via FOX 2 Detroit. “But if it is the best thing for the organization, we've got to do what's right. And you know, I'll just do a PSA – public apology later and we'll roll.”
One of our Lions bold predictions for the NFL Draft is that Holmes will indeed move out of the first round. The Detroit decision-maker will collect more picks for the later rounds. This allows the Lions to add more depth to the roster and ensures they get the players they feel fit them the best.
Detroit selects a quarterback
If there is one position the Lions are set at, it's quarterback. Jared Goff has cemented himself as the starting signal-caller in the Motor City since his arrival in 2021. The veteran quarterback still needs to work out an extension with the Lions sometime soon. However, the entire organization is behind him moving forward.
Despite this, don't be surprised if the Lions decide to draft another quarterback this year. Detroit did pick one up in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Hendon Hooker in the third round. That being said, Hooker is 26 years old, three years younger than Goff. The Lions could certainly look for a more long-term option under center in this draft.
Furthermore, the Lions could simply add depth at the position. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater retired after the 2023 season. While Hooker is in line for that backup role, Detroit could bring in some competition. At the very least, they could develop on the practice squad during the year.
Where the Lions may draft a quarterback is up for debate. It's unlikely Detroit will take one in the first round unless they desperately want a fifth-year option. Furthermore, the early rounds feel a bit too early unless a quarterback they like is in a freefall.
This leaves Detroit with the freedom to take a chance on a signal-caller in the later rounds. Potential options include Tennessee's Joe Milton III, BYU's Kedon Slovis, or South Carolina's Spencer Rattler. Either of these players would give Detroit the ability to take their time developing a quarterback if Goff ends up sticking around long-term.
Overall, the Lions have options at the 2024 NFL Draft. They can go in any direction they wish once the event arrives later this week. It'll certainly be interesting to see what Brad Holmes does in front of a packed crowd in the Motor City.