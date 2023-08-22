The Detroit Lions got a positive injury update for No. 1 receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions receiving corps looked to have taken a hit last week when both St. Brown and Jameson Williams went down with injuries, but the good news is neither were serious.

St. Brown went down with a mild ankle injury last Thursday. On the day of the injury, head coach Dan Campbell said he expected his receiver back between Monday and Friday of this week. After Campbell's update Tuesday, it seems like everything is on track for St. Brown.

On Tuesday, Dan Campbell updated St. Brown's status saying, “we weren't going to play him in Carolina, but he's doing great,” via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

What is unclear is if St. Brown will now play during this week's preseason finale versus the Carolina Panthers since he's doing well, or if Campbell simply intended to sit him regardless of his injury status.

It wouldn't be crazy if Amon-Ra St. Brown did sit out the final preseason game because Detroit has sat most of their offensive starters this preseason. Though Jameson Williams saw a bit of playing time in the first game, it was likely because he will be suspended the first six games of the season and the team wanted to get him some reps before he's away.

With Williams out, the Lions need St. Brown's health to be good even more for the regular season. With all the hype surrounding the Lions this year, St. Brown will be one of the team's keys to success.