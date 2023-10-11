The Detroit Lions are hoping to get a couple of their key offensive players back for their Week 6 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday. Both running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown missed last week's game versus the Carolina Panthers while dealing with injuries.

However, it's unclear if either Gibbs or St. Brown will be ready to suit up this week. Gibbs did not practice Wednesday as he continues to work through a hamstring injury while St. Brown was limited at practice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Even without St. Brown and Gibbs, the Lions had no trouble beating the Panthers 42-24 and advancing to 4-1 on the season. The running game didn't miss a beat as David Montgomery ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Backup Craig Reynolds also added seven carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. The passing game also did fine without St. Brown. Josh Reynolds led the receiving group with four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Sam LaPorta continues his breakout rookie season after catching another two touchdown passes.

Still, it will be nice for the Lions to get these two players back since the Buccaneers are a tougher opponent than the Panthers. Not only are the Bucs 3-1, but they will be well rested since they're coming off of a bye week. Coach Dan Campbell indicated that St. Brown could be “probable” to return this weekend, but Jahmyr Gibbs will likely need to return to practice before he's ready for game action again.