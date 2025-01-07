The Detroit Lions are having their best season in franchise history in 2024. Detroit finished the regular season with a 15-2 record, which exceeds the team's previous best season by three whole wins. The Lions are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and have clinched the NFC North title for the second straight season. These are both also franchise firsts for Detroit.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is gearing up for the playoffs. St. Brown announced on social media on Monday that he will be rocking Honolulu Blue again this winter.

St. Brown originally wore the Honolulu Blue hair during Detroit's historic playoff run in 2023. That run gave Detroit its first playoff win in 32 years and almost sent them to their first Super Bowl berth in franchise history. With the No. 1 seed, Detroit's sights are firmly set on making a trip to New Orleans in February.

St. Brown had an incredible 2024 regular season. The fourth-year WR hauled in 115 receptions for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns. He earned every penny of his massive contract extension from this summer.

St. Brown will do whatever it takes during the playoffs to help get the Lions to their first ever Super Bowl.

Can the Lions make the Super Bowl this season?

The Lions have never had a better chance of making the Super Bowl.

Detroit is the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, which gives them several huge advantages over other teams.

First, the Lions get a first-round bye and do not have to compete during the Wild Card round this weekend. Getting a free pass to the second round of the playoffs is a huge advantage. This is especially true considering how short the playoffs are. The Lions need this break more than other teams. They have been dealing with an absurd volume of injuries this season. Getting an extra week of rest could result in a couple players coming back healthy.

Detroit will also have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Over the past three seasons, Ford Field has turned into one of the toughest places to play in the entire league. Lions fans are guaranteed to be incredibly loud as they try to propel their team to the Super Bowl with their cheers.

Finally, being the top-seeded team in the NFC means that Detroit will always face the lowest-seeded opponent that is left available. The Lions are proud of their ability to beat any team on any given Sunday, but it is nice to get some help from the NFL's schedule makers.

The Lions will invite one lucky team to Ford Field during the Divisional round of the NFC playoffs in a few weeks.