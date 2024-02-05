Brad Holmes talked about building the Lions the last few years

The Detroit Lions had their incredible 2024 season come to a disappointing end with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, and general manager Brad Holmes spoke about how the team is only going to get better going into the 2024 offseason.

“What I want to tell our fans is look, it's only going to get better, okay?” Brad Holmes said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “I don't want anybody thinking that this was a one shot, Cinderella, magical journey that just happened. No, it's real. Alright? This was exactly what was supposed to happen. And I understand that based on history, from what's happened in the past. Like I understand you have a season like this, it's easy to feel like this was kind of a one shot, magical, lucky, cute story, which I'm tired of hearing.”

#Lions GM Brad Holmes doesn't want to hear that this season was a Cinderella story. "It's real. It's only going to get better." Very passionate response:pic.twitter.com/FxCHxlU1Eu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 5, 2024

Holmes went on to talk about how him and Dan Campbell have aimed to build a sustainable winner with the Lions, and that they are built to contend year after year. Holmes then went on to talk about a move the team made in the past, drafting Penei Sewell.

Brad Holmes fires back at media years later after passing on quarterback to take Penei Sewell

Amazing: #Lions GM Brad Holmes cashed some receipts today at his press conference: "You wanted us to pick a quarterback, you didn't want us to pick Penei Sewell." "I know you said that was a miss." "Everybody? Or you included?" "I give probably two people credit in this room… pic.twitter.com/gS8LfMcF24 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 5, 2024

Holmes referenced the selection of Penei Sewell, who is now one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL. Many believed the Lions needed to take a quarterback like Justin Fields or Mac Jones that year, but they passed on one. That move obviously worked out in hindsight, as Jared Goff has been a quality player for Detroit.

The Lions will look to go a step further in 2024 with a sustainable winner, as Holmes said.